Aug 14 Stoke City striker Cameron Jerome has been fined 50,000 pounds ($77,300) for breaching unspecified Football Association regulations on betting, the governing body announced on Wednesday.

"Jerome, who was also severely warned as to his future conduct, admitted a number of breaches of The FA's Betting Rules and requested a personal hearing which took place on Tuesday 13 August 2013," the FA said on its website (www.thefa.com).

The fine is subject to appeal and Stoke said on their website (www.stokecityfc.com) that there was no ban or suspension involved.

($1 = 0.6468 pounds) (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by John O'Brien)