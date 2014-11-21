LONDON Nov 21 A British Jewish group on Friday criticised British soccer boss Dave Whelan for expressing what it said were bigoted and racist comments which insulted Jews.

After an extraordinary interview with reporters in which he said Jewish people chase money and referred to Chinese as "chinks", Wigan Athletic owner Dave Whelan apologised.

But the Board of Deputies of British Jews said the apology was not good enough.

"Whelan's bigoted and racist comments about Jews are outrageous and offensive, and bring the club and the game in to disrepute," the Board's vice president, Jonathan Arkush, said.

"His half-hearted apology does not go far enough. You cannot insult a whole group of people, and then say, 'I would never insult them', and hope that's OK."

Arkush said he would seek to take the matter up with the Football Association.

"I would never upset any Jewish person because I hold them in the highest regard," Whelan said on Sky Sports television.

"If anybody takes offence in anything I have said, please accept my sincere apology." (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Ed Osmond)