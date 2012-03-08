March 8 Liverpool defender Glen Johnson
reignited the Luis Suarez-Patrice Evra handshake row on Thursday
by accusing the Manchester United player of engineering the
dispute.
Forward Suarez, banned for eight matches for racially
abusing Evra in October, refused to shake the Frenchman's hand
before Liverpool's Premier League encounter with United last
month. He subsequently apologised after widespread condemnation.
Left back Evra had extended his hand to the Uruguayan who
ignored it and carried on walking but England right back Johnson
questioned whether the United defender had made a genuine
attempt to shake hands in the first place.
"Evra was clever at Old Trafford," Johnson told the Daily
Mail newspaper.
"Because - I'm not being funny - but if I wanted to shake
your hand I would stick it right out in front of me. But if my
hand is down, almost by my side, then it's because I really
don't want to shake your hand."
Johnson added Evra had "probably stayed up all night
thinking about how to do that".
"Luis didn't shake his hand because Evra's hand was down
there. What else is Luis supposed to do? Would you go to shake
someone's hand if their hand is way down there by their side?
(Of) course not," he said.
"But then, because Luis didn't do it, Evra has pulled him
back by his arm as he walked on, as if to say to everybody:
'Look, I wanted to shake his hand and he didn't'."
Johnson's comments come several weeks after English soccer's
two most successful clubs and bitter rivals sought to draw a
line under the initial row with United accepting Liverpool's
apologies.
