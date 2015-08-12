Soccer-Liverpool great Moran dies, aged 83
LONDON, March 22 Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
LONDON Aug 12 Sunderland will be without winger Adam Johnson for a lengthy spell after he suffered a "serious" shoulder injury in his side's 4-2 opening day defeat by Leicester City on Saturday.
The Premier League club's website (www.safc.com) said Johnson would be out for "a minimum of eight weeks."
"We have Jordi Gomez and Adam Johnson injured and Danny Graham also has some minor problems," manager Dick Advocaat said on Wednesday. "Adam will go to the hospital for a scan tonight and then we will know exactly what is wrong.
"It is a serious injury and it will be at least eight weeks."
March 22 Manchester United should focus on winning the Europa League this season, which would bring the club a trophy they have never won and secure qualification for next season's Champions League, former manager Alex Ferguson has said.
March 22 Ireland assistant coach Roy Keane has urged his side to relish the challenge of facing Wales forward Gareth Bale, while making sure the Real Madrid man has no room in which to operate in their World Cup qualifier on Friday.