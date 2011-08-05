LONDON Aug 5 Serbia forward Milan Jovanovic has left Liverpool after just a season and returned to Belgium with Anderlecht, the English club announced on Friday.

Jovanic, who joined Liverpool on a free transfer from Standard Liege in July 2010, struggled to make an impact last term.

The 30-year-old was surplus to requirements after a raft of Liverpool signings in January and during the close season. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Pritha Sarkar)