LONDON, July 16 Sunderland have signed France defender Younes Kaboul from Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year contract, the north-east club announced on Thursday.

Kaboul, who has five caps for his country, arrives at the Stadium of Light for a fee reported to be in the region of three million pounds ($4.6 million).

Kaboul, who had two spells at Spurs either side of 18 months at Portsmouth, fell out of favour at the north London club last season, making just 15 appearances in all competitions, and none in the Premier League after November.

Spurs have already signed defender Toby Alderweireld, who was on loan at Southampton from Atletico Madrid, further restricting Kaboul's prospects.

"I'm delighted to be a Sunderland player and it's an honour to join this club," Kaboul told the club's website (www.safc.com).

"I would like to thank (Sunderland's sporting director) Lee Congerton and the head coach (Dick Advocaat) for making this move possible and I can't wait to start playing for the Sunderland supporters."

The 29-year-old becomes Advocaat's fourth new signing after fellow defenders Sebastian Coates and Adam Matthews and forward Jeremain Lens.

"He is a very experienced player, which is what we need," Advocaat added. "He has shown that in his time at Spurs and he will be a very good addition to our squad."

Sunderland narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League last season finishing 16th -- three points above the drop zone.

($1 = 0.6406 pounds) (Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Toby Davis)