June 5 Manchester United have agreed terms with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Shinji Kagawa, and the Japanese international will join subject to passing a medical and obtaining a work permit, the English Premier League club said on Tuesday.

United said in a statement they expected the deal to be completed by the end of June and have already agreed terms with the attacking midfielder. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Ossian Shine)