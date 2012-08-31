LONDON Aug 31 Chelsea midfielder Gael Kakuta
signed for Dutch top-flight team Vitesse Arnhem on a season-long
loan deal on Friday.
The 21-year-old Frenchman will join Stamford Bridge team
mates Tomas Kalas and Patrick van Aanholt on loan at Vitesse,
the London club said on their website (www.chelseafc.com).
Chelsea were barred by world soccer's governing body FIFA in
September 2009 from signing new players until 2011 after being
found guilty of inducing teenager Kakuta to break his contract
with French club Racing Lens in 2007.
However, the ban was later overturned by the Court of
Arbitration for Sport.
Kakuta has made only 16 appearances for Chelsea.
(Reporting by Matt Barker; editing by Tony Jimenez)