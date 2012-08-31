LONDON Aug 31 Chelsea midfielder Gael Kakuta signed for Dutch top-flight team Vitesse Arnhem on a season-long loan deal on Friday.

The 21-year-old Frenchman will join Stamford Bridge team mates Tomas Kalas and Patrick van Aanholt on loan at Vitesse, the London club said on their website (www.chelseafc.com).

Chelsea were barred by world soccer's governing body FIFA in September 2009 from signing new players until 2011 after being found guilty of inducing teenager Kakuta to break his contract with French club Racing Lens in 2007.

However, the ban was later overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Kakuta has made only 16 appearances for Chelsea. (Reporting by Matt Barker; editing by Tony Jimenez)