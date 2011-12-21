LONDON Dec 21 The League Managers Association (LMA) protested on Wednesday at the "unacceptable" abuse aimed at struggling Blackburn Rovers boss Steve Kean by the club's fans.

Kean was the target for angry demonstrations calling for his dismissal before, during and after Blackburn's home defeat by Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday. They lost 2-1 and slumped to the foot of the Premier League.

The LMA issued a statement in which it said the abuse levelled at Kean "is as unacceptable in football as it would be in any other profession."

Blackburn have won only two matches this season and their fans have called for the departure of Scot Kean, 44, from the first month.

Kean was a surprise appointment to succeed former manager Sam Allardyce when he was dismissed after Indian owners Venky's took over the club last year.

"Steve Kean, their appointed manager, has had to endure a significant injury list," said the LMA statement.

"When results continue to be bad on the field, fans who give up their hard-earned money to support their club have a right to voice their opinion.

"However, the aggression and abuse levelled at Steve over recent weeks has stepped well beyond the mark and is as unacceptable in football as it would be in any other profession.

"It is to Steve's significant credit that he has shouldered this continued onslaught with dignity and professionalism and has continued to work with his players to try and improve results on the pitch."

Talking to reporters on Wednesday about the treatment Kean received, Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp said: "I have never seen anything like that. That is horrific - to stand and take that. I watched the game on TV and it was sad to see.

"The camera was forever going on people shouting abuse at him. I just felt sorry for him."

