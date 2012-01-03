LONDON Jan 3 Ireland skipper Robbie
Keane, now playing for Major League Soccer champions LA Galaxy,
returned to his former club Tottenham Hotspur to train on Monday
while reports linked him with a loan move to Aston Villa.
Keane, 31, who will lead Ireland in the Euro 2012 finals in
Ukraine and Poland, is planning to train with Spurs during
January to maintain his fitness during the MLS close-season.
Spurs confirmed the arrangement on their website
(www.tottenhamhotspur.com) on Monday but he could find himself
playing for Aston Villa if the reported interest from manager
Alex McLeish comes to fruition. McLeish came close to signing
Keane last year when he was manager of Birmingham City and Keane
was still at Spurs.
Keane's temporary move back to England continues a trend
with his Galaxy team mate Landon Donovan spending two months on
loan at Everton and New York Red Bulls striker Thierry Henry
about to re-join his former club Arsenal on loan for two months.
David Beckham, another LA Galaxy player, has also trained at
Arsenal and Spurs during the MLS break over the last two years.
