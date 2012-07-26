July 27 Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany,
fresh from signing a new six-year deal with the club, believes
the Premier League champions can win again and start a new era
of dominance.
"We have laid the foundations and now we want to win more.
If we do that then we can be one of the most successful clubs
for a long time to come and that is the aim," said Kompany after
agreeing to the longest deal in the club's recent history.
The Belgian international defender was crucial to City's
title run last year which culminated in their first top flight
championship in 44 years.
"This Man City project was probably one of the most
difficult projects in Europe to be part of and so far we have
all done a good job even though a lot of people said it wasn't
going to happen so quickly," he said.
"I like the kind of characters that we have in our team; I
like the challenges we have ahead of us. Now is the time to
build the culture of winning. We are in the right time; we are
in the right moment," he said.
Kompany, who has won admirers for his calm and authoritative
leadership as well as his intelligent defending said it never
crossed his mind to consider a move.
"For me if you are good somewhere then there is no reason to
look elsewhere," the 26-year-old said.
"Man City as a project is not just a project of the owners
or the people employed by the club; it is also my project.
"I have been here since the beginning and I have seen
everything at the club change inside and out. I have the feeling
that I have contributed to it too. It is good to know that I can
be at City for another six years. It is a compliment that the
club feels so highly of me," he said.
The former Anderlecht and Hamburg defender, who has made 47
appearances for Belgium, said he particularly enjoyed the role
of captain at City.
"I thrive on responsibility the more I get the more I
perform; I am at the right club because I have built something
here already.
"I have never denied that this can sometimes be the hardest
team in the league of which to be captain; but like I said I am
all about responsibility and challenge."
While excited to get started against next season, Kompany
said he had savoured the close-season with fans on his travels,
including the current tour of China, reminding him of the impact
of the dramatic final day title triumph.
"That last game against QPR will be a very special part of
City's history for the next 50 or 100 years but now is the time
to look forward.
"I have travelled a lot this summer all over the world and
our story has been a big story everywhere.
"It made a huge impact, including here in China and Asia in
general. I met a lot of people in a lot of different countries
and they have all got their reminders of the moment we won and
how they experienced it in some way," he said.
"I can't wait to get started again. I am really excited
about the season ahead."
