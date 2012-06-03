LONDON, June 3 Dutch international Dirk Kuyt has
agreed a move from Liverpool to Turkish side Fenerbahce, the
English Premier League club said on Sunday.
Liverpool said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.tv) that
the transfer was expected to be completed in the next few days.
No financial details were given.
The big forward, currently preparing with the Dutch squad
for Euro 2012 in Poland and Ukraine, arrived at Anfield from
Feyenoord in 2006 and soon showed a knack for scoring important
goals in big games.
He made 285 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 71 goals
including a hat-trick against Manchester United as well as a
late goal against winners AC Milan in the 2007 Champions League
final.
The 31-year-old also scored in the League Cup final against
Cardiff City at Wembley in February that Liverpool won on
penalties.
The announcement of his departure comes two days after
Liverpool named Brendan Rodgers as their new manager.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alison Wildey)