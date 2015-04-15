LONDON, April 15 Dagenham and Redbridge midfielder Joss Labadie has been banned for six months for biting, the English fourth tier club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Labadie, who served a 10-game suspension for the same offence while playing for Torquay United last season, was found guilty of biting Stevenage defender Ronnie Henry in March.

Labadie had pleaded not guilty and the club said they were waiting for the FA's written report before deciding their "next steps".

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez was banned for four months for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during a match at last year's World Cup in Brazil. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)