LONDON May 31 Norwich City manager Paul Lambert
has offered his resignation but it has not yet been accepted,
the Premier League club said on Thursday.
Lambert is expected to move to rivals Aston Villa, who
dismissed fellow-Scot Alex McLeish this month after one season
in charge.
"We have fought hard to keep Paul at Norwich City and have
not accepted his resignation whilst discussions with another
club are taking place," Norwich said on their website
(www.canaries.co.uk).
The club said that whatever happened, Lambert would always
be welcome at the club.
"Discussions with Paul throughout the last few days have
been professional and amicable," the Canaries said of the
manager who led them back to the Premier League with two
successive promotions.
Norwich finished a respectable 12th last season.
