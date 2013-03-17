Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
LONDON, March 17 Midfielder Frank Lampard scored his 200th goal for Chelsea to give them the lead against his former club West Ham United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
The goal came 19 minutes into the match when he turned in a cross from Eden Hazard.
England international Lampard, 34, moved to within two goals of Bobby Tambling's all-time club record of 202 set in the 1960s and 1970s.
Lampard scored his first career goal in the 1995-96 season when as a teenager on loan at Swansea City from West Ham.
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.