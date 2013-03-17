LONDON, March 17 Midfielder Frank Lampard scored his 200th goal for Chelsea to give them the lead against his former club West Ham United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The goal came 19 minutes into the match when he turned in a cross from Eden Hazard.

England international Lampard, 34, moved to within two goals of Bobby Tambling's all-time club record of 202 set in the 1960s and 1970s.

Lampard scored his first career goal in the 1995-96 season when as a teenager on loan at Swansea City from West Ham.

