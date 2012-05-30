LONDON May 30 England suffered another
potential injury blow on Wednesday when Frank Lampard pulled up
in training with a thigh injury.
The Football Association confirmed the experienced Chelsea
midfielder was being assessed by the medical team and would
undergo a scan on Thursday.
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, who was not in manager Roy
Hodgson's final 23-man squad, has been put on standby.
England, who face Belgium on Saturday in their final
friendly before Euro 2012, have already lost midfielder Gareth
Barry to injury and Scott Parker has been struggling with an
Achilles problem.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)