July 19 England international Frank Lampard is expected to confirm his move to new Major League Soccer franchise New York City FC next week, according to British media reports.

The 36-year-old was released by Chelsea at the end of last season following the expiration of his contract.

He left Stamford Bridge as the club's record goalscorer with 211 from 648 appearances during a 13-year spell in west London.

It is understood Lampard was impressed by the Manchester City and New York Yankee-owned club's vision.

Should Lampard sign, the midfielder may follow the lead of another recent recruit, Spanish record goalscorer David Villa, in joining their sister club, Australian-side Melbourne City, to maintain fitness ahead of the MLS season in March 2015. (Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)