LONDON, June 2 Chelsea's all-time record goalscorer Frank Lampard is leaving the Londoners after a 13-year spell with the Stamford Bridge club, his agent was quoted as telling the BBC on Monday.

England World Cup midfielder Lampard, who joined the Premier League club from London rivals West Ham United in 2001 for a fee of 11 million pounds ($18.43 million), scored 209 goals in all competitions for Chelsea. ($1 = 0.5968 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tony Jimenez, editing by Alan Baldwin)