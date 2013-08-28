Soccer-Goalkeeper Gordon pens new three-year deal at Celtic
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Aug 28 English League Cup third-round draw on Wednesday. Manchester United v Liverpool Sunderland v Peterborough West Ham United v Cardiff City Manchester City v Wigan Athletic Burnley v Nottingham Forest Newcastle United v Leeds United Southampton v Bristol City West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal Swindon Town v Chelsea Tranmere Rovers v Stoke City Watford v Norwich City Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur Hull City v Huddersfield Town Leicester City v Derby County Birmingham City v Swansea City Fulham v Everton (Editing by Ed Osmond)
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged his team mates to stop fighting amongst themselves after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a seventh straight season with a humbling 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.