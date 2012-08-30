Aug 30 League Cup holders Liverpool face a haunting trip to West Bromwich Albion in the third round of this year's competition following the draw on Thursday.

Liverpool lost 3-0 at West Brom on the opening day of the Premier League season last week but will return to the Hawthorns in one of five all-Premiership ties in England's second-tier knock-out competition.

Manchester United host Newcastle United, champions Manchester City entertain Aston Villa, Queens Park Rangers are at home to Reading and Wigan Athletic travel to West Ham United.

European champions Chelsea host Wolverhampton Wanderers, promoted Southampton entertain Sheffield Wednesday, Arsenal are at home to Coventry City, Everton travel to Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur visit third division Carlisle United. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)