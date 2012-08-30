Aug 30 League Cup holders Liverpool face a
haunting trip to West Bromwich Albion in the third round of this
year's competition following the draw on Thursday.
Liverpool lost 3-0 at West Brom on the opening day of the
Premier League season last week but will return to the Hawthorns
in one of five all-Premiership ties in England's second-tier
knock-out competition.
Manchester United host Newcastle United, champions
Manchester City entertain Aston Villa, Queens Park Rangers are
at home to Reading and Wigan Athletic travel to West Ham United.
European champions Chelsea host Wolverhampton Wanderers,
promoted Southampton entertain Sheffield Wednesday, Arsenal are
at home to Coventry City, Everton travel to Leeds United and
Tottenham Hotspur visit third division Carlisle United.
(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)