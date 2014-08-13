(Adds details) LONDON, Aug 13 Manchester United will travel to third-tier MK Dons in the Capital One Cup second round following the draw on Wednesday, the first time they have been involved at this stage of the competition for 19 years. United finished seventh in the Premier League last season, missing out on Europe and ensuring they would have to enter the League Cup in the second round where they lost to York City 4-3 on aggregate in 1995. Championship Leeds United travel to Yorkshire neighbours Bradford City and Premier League West Ham United host third tier Sheffield United in other highlights of the draw. Five-times League Cup winners Aston Villa entertain third-tier Leyton Orient. Burton Albion v Queens Park Rangers Port Vale v Cardiff City Middlesbrough v Preston North End Stoke City v Portsmouth Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest Swansea City v Rotherham United Watford v Doncaster Rovers Millwall v Southampton Bournemouth v Northampton Town Brentford v Fulham West Bromwich Albion v Oxford United Scunthorpe United v Reading Derby County v Charlton Athletic West Ham United v Sheffield United Swindon Town v Brighton and Hove Albion Leicester City v Shrewsbury Town Crewe Alexandra v Bolton Wanderers Birmingham City v Sunderland Gillingham v Newcastle United Norwich City v Crawley Town Bradford City v Leeds United Aston Villa v Leyton Orient Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday Walsall v Crystal Palace MK Dons v Manchester United Ties to be played w/c Aug. 25 (Editing by Ed Osmond)