April 1 Former European Cup runners-up Leeds United have parted company with manager Neil Warnock with six games of the English Championship (second tier) season left to play.

"The decision has been taken with a view to preparing for the 2013-14 season and (development squad manager) Neil Redfearn will be asked to take control until a permanent appointment is made," the club said on their website (www.leedsunited.com) on Monday.

Leeds, beaten by Bayern Munich in the 1975 European Cup final, are 12th in the table and have little hope of being promoted to the Premier League.

Earlier, Leeds's Dubai-based owner GFH Capital announced that it was studying several offers from investors for stakes in the club. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Justin Palmer)