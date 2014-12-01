LONDON Dec 1 Massimo Cellino, the Italian owner of Leeds United has been disqualified from running the Championship (second tier) club by the English Football League, although he can appeal against the ruling and will be entitled to return to the club in March.

Leeds are seeking legal advice over the ruling, which is the second from the League disqualifying Cellino.

The first, issued in March this year, was over-ruled by an independent committee the following month.

In a statement issued on their website (www.football-league.co.uk) on Monday, the League said that Cellino was being disqualified because he had failed their "fit and proper persons test" for owning a club.

The development is the latest in the complex saga which revolves around an Italian court case when Cellino was found guilty of an offence under Italian tax legislation relating to the non-payment of import duties on a boat.

He was fined 600,000 euros ($749,200) for that offence, which is "spent" under Italian law on March 18.

In a statement on their website (www.leedsunited.com) the club said they are "in the process of taking legal advice on the reasoning of the decision."

It adds: "The steps that the League wishes the club to take -- to remove Mr Cellino only to re-appoint him in three months' time -- will be destabilising for the club, its supporters and sponsors and cannot be in the best interests of any party."

Leeds have been English champions three times, in 1969, 1974 and 1992, and were runners-up in the 1975 European Cup final.

They are currently 15th after beating leaders Derby County 2-0 on Saturday in front of 26,000 fans at Elland Road.

($1 = 0.8009 Euros) (Reporting by Mike Collett)