May 20 Leeds United have appointed former Manchester City striker Uwe Rosler as their fifth head coach in less than a year, the English Championship club announced on Wednesday.

The ex-Brentford manager has signed a two-year contract at Elland Road after being sacked by Wigan Athletic in November following a poor start to the season.

Rosler follows Brian McDermott, Dave Hockaday, Darko Milanic and most recently Neil Redfearn, whose contract as head coach finished at the end of the season.

"This is a chance of a lifetime at a great club with great potential," the 46-year-old former East Germany striker Rosler told a news conference.

"It doesn't get much bigger than this, it was a no-brainer."

Leeds, English champions in 1969, 1974 and 1992, runners-up in the 1975 European Cup and Champions League semi-finalists in 2001, finished 15th in the second tier this season. (Reporting by Michael Hann; Editing by Ken ferris)