June 2 Leeds named former Swansea City boss Garry Monk as the club's new manager on Thursday, the seventh coach to run the second-tier English club since it was bought two years ago.

Monk, sacked by Premier League Swansea in December after almost two years in charge, has signed a one-year rolling contract at Elland Road, his new club said on their website (www.leedsunited.com).

He succeeds Steve Evans, who was sacked on Tuesday after just seven months in charge.

Monk told the club's website that Leeds' history and reputation -- they have won the English top-flight title three times and were European Cup finalists in 1975 -- influenced his decision to join a team who finished 13th in the Championship last season.

"The passion of the fans, the history, and the ambition of the owner all tie in with what I wanted to do," he said.

"I want to be challenged and really get my teeth into a big project. That was the underlying factor throughout the whole process, and that's the reason why I'm here today."

The Leeds job is only the second in management for Monk, who became the Premier League's youngest boss at 37 when he became interim player-manager at Swansea in 2014, saving them from relegation.

Monk was rewarded with a three-year contract and led them to a club-best eighth-place finish in his first full season.

But after signing another three-year deal in 2015, he was dismissed in December with Swansea in 15th place following a poor run of form. The club ended the season in 12th.

Italian chairman Massimo Cellino, who bought Leeds in 2014, had a reputation for sacking managers even before joining the northern English side, getting through 36 in 22 years at Italian club Cagliari.

Welcoming his new manager, he said: "Garry is part of a new generation of coaches in England and has a lot of potential to develop, which is something we were targeting for the new season.

"He was a fighter as a player and now he is the same as a manager, as we saw when he did very well at Swansea City," he said. "I feel he can really bring the best out of the team." (Reporting by Neville Dalton)