Soccer-No ordinary suburban Sunday as Sutton produce Cup magic
LONDON, Jan 29 The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
LEICESTER CITY 0 ARSENAL 0
Aug 20 Leicester City and Arsenal are still searching for their first Premier League win of the season after sharing a 0-0 draw at the King Power Stadium on Saturday that only came to life during a frenetic final 10 minutes.
Champions City were left fuming after two penalty appeals were denied, with Danny Drinkwater felled by Laurent Koscielny at the end of the first half and substitute Ahmed Musa brought down by Hector Bellerin in the 88th minute.
Arsenal offered more attacking purpose in a tight opening 45 minutes although they did little to trouble Leicester's defensive unit.
The home team were rocked by an injury to debutant Nampalys Mendy in the 53rd minute. Both sides had chances as the game opened up, Jamie Vardy firing over the bar and Kasper Schmeichel making sharp saves from Bellerin and Theo Walcott at the other end. (Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON, Jan 29 As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.
OYEM, Gabon, Jan 29 Ghana reached the African Nations Cup semi-finals for the sixth time in a row after brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew secured a 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in a rough-and-tumble match on Sunday.