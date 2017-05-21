Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
* Leicester drew 1-1 at home with Bournemouth
* Junior Stanislas put Bournemouth ahead after one minute
* Schmeichel made a great save to deny Bournemouth's Gosling
* Jamie Vardy levelled six minutes into the second half
* Leicester finished 12th, two points behind Bournemouth in ninth
LEICESTER CITY 1 BOURNEMOUTH 1
May 21 Leicester City drew 1-1 with Bournemouth on Sunday to bring the curtain down on a testing campaign which they began as champions but ended up just happy to avoid relegation.
Leicester fell behind after a minute when Bournemouth's Junior Stanislas smashed the ball home after Kasper Schmeichel had saved Lys Mousset's shot with his legs.
Jamie Vardy drew the hosts level six minutes after the restart, nudging the ball over the line from an Islam Slimani knockdown.
After sacking manager Claudio Ranieri in February, with the club a point and a place above the relegation zone, Leicester ended the season strongly, finishing 12th, two points behind Bournemouth in ninth. (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Martyn Herman)
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.