LEICESTER, England Dec 14 Sublime goals from Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez sent Leicester City back to the Premier League summit after a deserved 2-1 win on Monday over lacklustre Chelsea whose march to the title last season seems a distant memory.

The prolific Vardy, whose record run of 11 consecutive Premier League goals came to an end at Swansea City last weekend, beat goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with a crisp volley from playmaker Mahrez's delightful cross after 34 minutes.

Algerian Mahrez curled in a stunning second goal from the edge of the area three minutes into the second half to put Leicester, continuing their remarkable turnaround after escaping relegation last season, on 35 points, two clear of Arsenal.

Substitute Loic Remy gave the visitors hope with a headed goal 13 minutes from time to set up a tense finish but the hosts held out to leave Chelsea mired in 16th place on 15 points from 16 games -- one point above the relegation zone. (Editing by Ken Ferris)