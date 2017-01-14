Soccer-Leicester's Hernandez signs for Malaga
LONDON, Jan 24 Leicester City utility defender Luis Hernandez has signed for Spanish side Malaga, the Premier League side confirmed on Tuesday.
* Chelsea beat Leicester 3-0 to go seven points clear at the top
* Alonso scored twice, six minutes into each half
* Pedro headed the third after starting the move with fine flick
* Alonso almost scored a hat-trick with a volley past the far post
* Chelsea said striker Costa missed the game through injury
* Leicester at Southampton next Sunday; Chelsea home to Hull City LEICESTER CITY 0 CHELSEA 3
LONDON, Jan 14 Two goals from Marcos Alonso and another from Pedro helped Chelsea overcome the absence of Diego Costa to beat Premier League champions Leicester City 3-0 away and move seven points clear at the top on Saturday.
Any sense they would miss their top scorer - officially injured but reported by British media to have had a row with manager Antonio Conte - lasted the six minutes it took Alonso to score with a right-foot shot after Eden Hazard's lay-off.
Pedro almost doubled the lead with a neat free-kick near the end of the half before Alonso struck again six minutes after the interval with a shot that deflected in off Leicester's Wes Morgan.
By that stage, Chelsea enjoyed almost complete control and Pedro wrapped up the win with a header from a move he began with an exquisite flick as the Blues restated their title credentials to restore their lead over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur. (Reporting by Neil Robinson)
LONDON, Jan 24 Leicester City utility defender Luis Hernandez has signed for Spanish side Malaga, the Premier League side confirmed on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.
PORT GENTIL, Gabon, Jan 24 Ghana defender Baba Rahman has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery in Germany, officials said on Tuesday.