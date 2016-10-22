INTERVIEW-Soccer-Willy takes one game at a time in City's Cup run
LONDON, Jan 28 Wearing the number 13 jersey for Manchester City could be seen as underlining Willy Caballero's status as the Premier League side's reserve goalkeeper.
* Leicester beat Crystal Palace 3-1 to remain unbeaten at home
* Ahmed Musa's powerful opener was first goal for Leicester
* Shinji Okazaki made it 2-0 just past the hour
* Christian Fuchs sealed points with screamer
* Yohan Cabaye scored consolation goal for Palace
* Leicester at Tottenham next, Palace host Liverpool
LEICESTER CITY 3 CRYSTAL PALACE 1
Oct 22 Champions Leicester City left striker Jamie Vardy on the bench but capped a fine week with a third home league win of the season, beating Crystal Palace 3-1 thanks to goals by Ahmed Musa, Shinji Okazaki and Christian Fuchs.
After continuing their 100 percent start in the Champions League, Leicester's disappointing domestic form came back under scrutiny and they responded emphatically.
Leicester had created little until three minutes before halftime when Musa lashed home an unstoppable shot from Islam Slimani's set-up to open his account for the club.
Claudio Ranieri's side doubled their lead when Shinji Okazaki fired home in the 63rd minute after Danny Drinkwater's cross was only half cleared and Austrian defender Fuchs iced the cake with a thunderous third from 25 metres.
Palace grabbed a late consolation through Yohan Cabaye. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
