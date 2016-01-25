Jan 25 Sceptics are actually helping Leicester City to maintain their remarkable Premier League run, midfielder Danny Drinkwater has said.

Saturday's 3-0 victory over Stoke City helped the surprise leaders open up a three-point gap with second-placed Manchester City, who are above Arsenal on goal difference, after 23 games.

Prior to the win, Leicester's credentials were questioned after just one win in their previous five league matches.

"If anyone doubts us still, it is up to them - as long as we keep proving them wrong," Drinkwater told British media.

"I think it does help when people write us off. There has not been much negative stuff around us this season."

"But the boys will talk about it if a team or whoever has been talking badly of us, then we will be the first ones looking to put it right.

"All that matters is what happens on the training ground and on the pitch. If we keep turning three points around every week, then it is our job done. The team have been great all season and it is about keeping it going from now on."

Leicester, who were on the brink of relegation last season, will hope to maintain their lead at the top of the table when they host seventh-placed Liverpool on Feb. 2. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)