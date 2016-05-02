May 2 Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater has escaped an extended ban, British media reports said on Monday after he reacted angrily to being sent off in the 1-1 draw at Manchester United over the weekend.

Drinkwater is automatically suspended for Saturday's Premier League clash with Everton but, according to British media, he faces no further action because Sunday's incident was not mentioned in referee Michael Oliver's report.

The England midfielder collected a second booking near the end of the match at Old Trafford for bringing down United winger Memphis Depay on the edge of the penalty area and only left the field after squaring up to Oliver.

Leaders Leicester will be crowned champions if second-placed Tottenham Hotspur fail to win at bitter London rivals Chelsea later on Monday.

Leicester were without suspended striker Jamie Vardy against United but he will return for the visit of Everton.

