CORRECTED-Soccer-Midfielder Coutinho extends contract with Liverpool
Jan 25 Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
LONDON Nov 24 Champions Leicester City will be without midfielder Danny Drinkwater for three games after he accepted a Football Association charge of violent misconduct, the club said on Thursday.
Drinkwater appeared to elbow Watford's Valon Behrami during his side's 2-1 Premier League defeat on Saturday.
It was missed at the time by the match officials but after watching video evidence the FA charged the 26-year-old.
The automatic three-match ban starts with immediate effect meaning Drinkwater will miss the matches against Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Manchester City.
Leicester are 14th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone, although they have qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League as group winners following Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Club Bruges. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Jan 25 Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 25 Hull City have accepted a bid of around 10 million pounds ($12.6 million) from fellow Premier League club Burnley for top scorer Robert Snodgrass, British media reported on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 25 Ross Brawn says Formula One's dream scenario would be for the performance gap to be narrowed to the point where smaller teams can hope to emulate the fairytale success of Premier League champions Leicester City.