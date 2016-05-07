Leicester City 3 Everton 1

May 7 Premier League champions Leicester City beat Everton 3-1 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday as a Jamie Vardy double completed a perfect coronation for Claudio Ranieri's miracle men.

The 5,000-1 outsiders were given a guard of honour by Everton and serenaded by opera singer Andrea Bocelli during emotional pre-match celebrations, having clinched the title for the first time in their 132-year history on Monday when closest rivals Tottenham Hotspur were held 2-2 by Chelsea.

Vardy converted Andy King's cross in the fifth minute before King added a second in the 33rd.

England striker Vardy then bagged a 65th-minute penalty after being brought down by James Pennington before firing another spot-kick wildly over the bar.

Kevin Mirallas pulled a late goal back for the visitors. (Writing by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez)