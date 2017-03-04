LONDON, March 4 Leicester City caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare will have to wait until the end of next week to discuss his future despite overseeing successive victories since the sacking of former manager Claudio Ranieri last month.

Having beaten Liverpool 3-1 on Monday, Shakespeare saw his players completely dominate Hull City with a performance akin to last season's title-winning form with another impressive 3-1 victory.

The manner of victories and the response of Leicester's players will surely stand him in good stead at a noticeably more optimistic King Power Stadium.

"I am comfortable. I have been kept informed. I am told we will have a chat at the end of next week," Shakespeare told the BBC. "We know the last 11 games will have twists and turns, we need to take care of ourselves."

Leicester conceded first, against the run of play, but roared back with goals from Christian Fuchs, Riyad Mahrez and Tom Huddlestone's own goal.

"We spoke to the players before the game, they showed resilience and character," Shakespeare added. "It was against the run of play after going 1-0 down, but to bounce back showed the resilience in our side.

"In terms of our points, it has been a turnaround. Everyone looked at the game against Liverpool on Monday and to get the three points under pressure was important but to back that up with another win was vitally important."

Leicester's plight this season has been highlighted by the poor form of star players Jamie Vardy and Mahrez but the dynamic attacking duo have begun to display the form that spearheaded their remarkable title triumph.

Vardy scored a brace against Liverpool and was a constant menace against Hull while Mahrez added Leicester's second on Saturday in what was a vastly improved performance from last season's English PFA player of the year.

"Riyad Mahrez has been frustrated with himself," Shakespeare added. "We told him to go out there and be himself. It is the Mahrez of old with the goal he scored.

"Results gives players confidence. Back-to-back wins will give confidence for the last 11 games of the season."

Leicester sit 15th, five points above the relegation zone. (Reporting By Tom Hayward, editing by Pritha Sarkar)