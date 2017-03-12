Soccer-Aberdeen manager McInnes rejects Sunderland advances
June 16 Aberdeen have received a major boost ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season after manager Derek McInnes turned down an offer to join English Championship side Sunderland.
March 12 Premier League champions Leicester City confirmed on Sunday that Craig Shakespeare will continue as manager until the end of the season.
Shakespeare has been in charge of Leicester since they sacked Claudio Ranieri last month.
“Craig’s skills as a coach and the high regard in which he is held by everyone (at) the Club were well known to us. We always knew the team would be in good hands when we asked him to take charge a fortnight ago," Leicester vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said in a statement. (Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
June 16 Aberdeen have received a major boost ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season after manager Derek McInnes turned down an offer to join English Championship side Sunderland.
MELBOURNE, June 16 Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town have agreed a club-record 10 million pounds ($12.78 million) fee for Manchester City's Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy, British media reported on Friday.
June 15 Everton have boosted their ranks for next season by signing Ajax Amsterdam's Netherlands midfielder Davy Klaassen and promising young Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on Thursday.