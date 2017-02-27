* Leicester beast Liverpool 3-1 in first game since Ranieri's exit

* Jamie Vardy put the champions in front after 28 minutes

* Danny Drinkwater doubled their lead with a superb volley

* Vardy made it 3-0 after 60 minutes with a header

* Philippe Coutinho scored a consolation for Liverpool

* Leicester home to Hull next, Liverpool host Arsenal

LEICESTER CITY 3 LIVERPOOL 1

Feb 27 Leicester City returned to form in stunning fashion on Monday as Jamie Vardy scored twice in a 3-1 Premier League defeat of Liverpool that lifted the champions out of the relegation zone.

In their first match since manager Claudio Ranieri was sacked after five successive defeats, Leicester took the lead in the 28th minute when Vardy netted their first goal of 2017.

Danny Drinkwater made it 2-0 with a stunning volley six minutes before halftime and Vardy headed rejuvenated Leicester's third on the hour as Liverpool's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League suffered a setback.

Philippe Coutinho gave Liverpool a lifeline after 69 minutes but Leicester held on for a crucial victory which took them up three places to 15th. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)