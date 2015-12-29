LEICESTER, England Dec 29 Leicester City went level on points with Premier League leaders Arsenal after drawing 0-0 with title rivals Manchester City at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

The clash between the division's two top-scoring sides provided plenty of entertaining moments but keepers Kasper Schmeichel and Joe Hart were equal to everything thrown at them.

Jamie Vardy wasted Leicester's best chance late in the first half while Manchester City, who have not won away in the league since mid-September, went close through Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Otamendi.

Leicester, who suffered their first defeat in 11 league games at Liverpool on Saturday, have 39 points from 19 games and trail Arsenal on goal difference.

Manchester City leapfrogged Tottenham Hotspur to go into third place and trail the top two by three points. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Tony Jimenez)