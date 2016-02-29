Feb 29 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri said it was his job to take risks and chase victories if they are to land the most unlikeliest of Premier League titles.

The Italian took a chance by bringing on striker Leonardo Ulloa for defender Daniel Amartey against Norwich City on Saturday but it paid off with the Argentine grabbing the only goal in the 89th minute.

The victory over relegation-threatened Norwich maintained Leicester's surprise two-point lead over second-place Tottenham Hotspur with 11 games left.

"You can lose but it's only one point less than a draw. Yes, we took the risk but the manager is hired for this reason, to take a risk," Ranieri told British media.

"I enjoy it when there is something to do from my side. When you change and the change finds the solution, it is fantastic. We took the risk, the manager is hired for this reason; take a risk."

Ulloa said he was expecting another tough test when they host 13th-placed West Bromwich Albion in the league on Tuesday.

"Every game will be difficult for us. Against Norwich it was difficult and against West Brom it will be the same," the striker said.

"Every game will be difficult for us. Against Norwich it was difficult and against West Brom it will be the same," the striker said.

"But we are just thinking about the games. We are not thinking about the pressure."