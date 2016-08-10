UPDATE 2-Soccer-Suarez grabs point for Barca, 10-man Sevilla beaten
* Leaders Real Madrid host Sociedad later on Sunday (Adds Sevilla result)
LONDON Aug 10 Manager Claudio Ranieri has signed a new contract with Leicester City that would keep him at the club until June 2020, the Premier League champions announced on Wednesday.
Appointed manager in July, 2015, the 64-year Italian helped the club defy pre-season odds of 5000/1 to win the league, the first top-flight title in Leicester's 132-year history.
"Claudio's qualities, both as a man and as a coach, have been very clear since the moment he arrived - qualities that have helped Leicester City to progress on every level," club vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said in a statement. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Sunday 4th Round Sunday, January 29 Manchester United - Wigan Athletic (II) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0) Sutton United (V) - Leeds United (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Fulham (II) - Hull City 4-1 (halftime: 1-0) Millwall (III) - Watford 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Saturday, January 28 Southampton - Arsenal 0-5 (halftim
LONDON, Jan 29 Former England soccer captain David Beckham has rejected suggestions he and wife Victoria stay together for commercial reasons - the Beckham "brand" - saying they simply love each other.