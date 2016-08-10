LONDON Aug 10 Manager Claudio Ranieri has signed a new contract with Leicester City that would keep him at the club until June 2020, the Premier League champions announced on Wednesday.

Appointed manager in July, 2015, the 64-year Italian helped the club defy pre-season odds of 5000/1 to win the league, the first top-flight title in Leicester's 132-year history.

"Claudio's qualities, both as a man and as a coach, have been very clear since the moment he arrived - qualities that have helped Leicester City to progress on every level," club vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said in a statement. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)