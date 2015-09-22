Sept 22 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri will live up to his "Tinkerman" nickname and ring wholesale changes in the squad for their League Cup third round match against a red-hot West Ham United later on Tuesday.

The Italian changed his entire starting eleven in the previous round when the Foxes emerged 4-1 winners over third tier side Bury, courtesy of a hat-trick from 20-year-old Joe Dodoo.

They now take on a West Ham side, high on their sizzling Premier League away form that include a hat-trick of victories at Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City.

"I will change a lot of players. I think it will be more or less the same that played the last round of the cup," Ranieri told the club website (www.lcfc.com).

"They are very good players and they deserve to continue to play for the match.

"I will change a lot to give everybody the opportunity to show their best. I want the players to be very concentrated. Concentration is very important in football," the added. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)