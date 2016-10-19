Oct 19 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has asked for a change in mentality to revive the club's Premier League campaign which is in stark contrast to their impressive Champions League form.

Champions Leicester sit 13th in the Premier League after a mixed start to the season while being on the brink of entering the Champions League knockout rounds after three group stage wins.

"We cannot continue in this way and our goal is to change our concentration in the Premier League," Ranieri told British media.

"When you are playing in the Champions League, your mind is more concentrated, you are more focused on the match.

"You lose something when you play in the league, that is normal, but I hope we can change this soon. I am very proud on one side, while in the Premier League I'm very hungry.

"We are in a good position (in Europe) and our destiny is in our own hands. We have to stay calm now and change our mentality in the Premier League because Palace will be a very tough match."

Leicester host ninth-placed Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)