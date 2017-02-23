Soccer-Sterling expects Man City to 'punish' opponents
June 16 Manchester City have the talent to compete on all fronts if they cut down defensive mistakes next season, winger Raheem Sterling has said.
LONDON Feb 23 Premier League champions Leicester City have sacked Italian manager Claudio Ranieri, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Ranieri, whose side are currently a point and a place above the relegation zone, leaves less then a year after clinching a remarkable title triumph. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)
June 16 Aberdeen have received a major boost ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season after manager Derek McInnes turned down an offer to join English Championship side Sunderland.
MELBOURNE, June 16 Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town have agreed a club-record 10 million pounds ($12.78 million) fee for Manchester City's Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy, British media reported on Friday.