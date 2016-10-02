* Leicester drew 0-0 with Southampton at King Power stadium

* Austin hit post in best first-half effort

* England caretaker manager Southgate was in the crowd

* Schmeichel saved from Austin and Redmond in second half

* Southampton have gone six games without conceding a goal

* Leicester away to Chelsea on Oct. 15; Southampton home to Burnley on Oct. 16 LEICESTER CITY 0 SOUTHAMPTON 0

Oct 2 Southampton have not conceded a goal in six games after holding Premier League champions Leicester City to a 0-0 draw at the King Power stadium on Sunday.

Claudio Ranieri's side went into the game hoping to reproduce their Champions League form that helped them to beat Porto 1-0 mid week and would have broken the deadlock on the half-hour had Jamie Vardy produced a more confident shot after pouncing on a poor back pass.

A lacklustre Vardy did little to impress watching England caretaker manager Gareth Southgate who saw another prospective striker, Southampton's Charlie Austin, hit the post in an even first half.

The visitors dominated after the break with keeper Kasper Schmeichel producing saves from Austin and Nathan Redmond. At the other end, Danny Drinkwater tried to spark Leicester but they failed to fire as the game spluttered out into a disappointing draw. (Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)