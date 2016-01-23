LONDON Jan 23 Claudio Ranieri looked a mite incredulous as he smiled that "nobody can believe" the exploits of his Leicester City team following the latest chapter of their preposterous Premier League fairytale on Saturday.

After a 3-0 victory over Stoke City put them back on their magic carpet ride to the top of the table, the Italian was also finding it increasingly difficult to keep up his old routine of playing down the title prospects of the team expected to be relegation fodder at the beginning of the season.

Yet Ranieri conceded that it was possible he will he have to think again about the Foxes' ambitions should they thrive when faced with a challenging fixture list in February.

"Nobody can believe it. Our fans are dreaming and I want them to continue to dream," Ranieri beamed after goals from Danny Drinkwater, Jamie Vardy and Leonardo Ulloa gave Leicester a convincing win over a Stoke side who had been riding high.

"I don't know if we are a contender at this moment," he told the BBC.

"February is a big month and after that month I can say something more realistic. It was important to be top in January because we have some big and tough matches in February"

Certainly, the fixture list has a defining air about it with Leicester set to defend their unbeaten league record at King Power Stadium against Liverpool before visits to fellow title contenders, Manchester City and Arsenal.

The best news for Ranieri as he hailed his side as one of the best he has ever overseen in his 28-year managerial career was that his main marksman Vardy was back in goalscoring business with his 16th of the season after a six-game drought.

"I am pleased because I always tell Jamie Vardy it is not important to score a goal, it is important to press and when you score, then it is normal. I am very happy with him," Ranieri said.

"This is one of the best (sides I have managed at). Our strength is our passion. We put everything into it and that is what I love about these players."

Once again, Leicester's relentless pressing of their opponents reaped handsome dividends.

"We have a never say die attitude. We press as a team and we got the three points," Vardy enthused. (Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)