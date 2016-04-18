April 18 Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has been charged with improper conduct following his sending off against West Ham United in their 2-2 Premier League draw at the weekend, the Football Association said on Monday.

Leicester have also been charged with failing to control their players after West Ham were awarded a penalty in the 83rd minute at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, the FA added in a statement.

Vardy was shown a second yellow card early in the second half for simulation and appeared to confront referee Jon Moss before leaving the field.

Both club and player have until 6 p.m. on Thursday to respond to the charges, the FA said. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)