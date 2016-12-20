Dec 20 Leicester City have appealed to the Football Association (FA) against the referee's decision to dismiss striker Jamie Vardy during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Stoke City in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old, who was the club's top-scorer last season, was shown a straight red card in the 28th minute by Craig Pawson for a two-footed tackle on Mame Diouf.

"The Club has subsequently made its case for an instance of wrongful dismissal and expects to hear the outcome of the appeal in the coming days," Premier League champions Leicester said on their website. (www.lcfc.com)

Leicester, currently 15th in the table, host Everton on Dec. 26 and West Ham United on Dec. 31, before visiting Middlesbrough on Jan. 2, with Vardy set to miss all three fixtures if he loses the appeal. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)