Leicester City 2 West Bromwich Albion 2

March 1 Leicester City suffered a setback in their romantic Premier League title push on Tuesday when a stunning second-half free kick from West Brom's Craig Gardner stopped their charge towards another critical victory.

A fortuitous deflected shot from Danny Drinkwater and a brilliantly-executed first goal of the season for Andy King on the stroke of halftime seemed to have put the Foxes in control after an early setback.

Salomon Rondon had become the first opposition player to score a league goal at the King Power Stadium in 2016 after just 11 minutes and, even when under huge pressure after halftime, Albion again proved party poopers when Gardner's 25-metre free kick left Kasper Schmeichel rooted to the spot.

Leicester could rue efforts from Jamie Vardy and Shinji Okazaki that struck the woodwork and Leonardo Ulloa almost equalised in the final second but the draw, which still leaves Leicester three points clear, gives Tottenham Hotspur the chance to overhaul them at the top on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Pritha Sarkar)