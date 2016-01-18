COPENHAGEN Jan 18 Premier League Leicester City have agreed to buy Ghana midfielder Daniel Amartey from FC Copenhagen, the Danish club said on Monday.

The 21-year-old Amartey played 63 times for Copenhagen after joining from Swedish side Djurgarden in 2014, his performances prompting a bid from surprise packages Leicester who are second in England's top-flight standings.

"This transfer is of a size where we could not say no, and overall it is best for FC Copenhagen," FC Copenhagen chief executive officer Anders Hoersholt said in a statement.

"From day one, Daniel has been an ideal player and a key player for us, and he has developed himself explosively, and much faster than anyone could have predicted."

Though not a prolific goalscorer, Amartey is a strong and versatile midfielder who can also play in defence.

A member of the Ghana squad that finished runners-up at last year's African Nations Cup, Amartey was discovered by current Estonia coach Magnus Pehrsson, who was managing Djurgarden at the time and arranged for the player to sign when he turned 18.

Copenhagen said in a statement to Denmark's stock exchange that the deal was worth around 34 million Danish crowns ($4.96 million).

($1 = 6.8527 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)