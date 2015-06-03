Soccer-Late Ibrahimovic penalty earns draw for Man Utd against Everton

LONDON, June 3 Leicester City have signed Austria captain Christian Fuchs on a free transfer from Germany's Schalke 04, the English Premier League club said on Wednesday.
Left back Fuchs, who has made over 60 international appearances, has signed a three-year deal.
"I'm happy that I've signed for Leicester City. It was always a goal for me to play in the Premier League, and I'm happy that this dream has come true," the 29-year-old said in a club statement.
"Everybody watches the Premier League. I think it's the best league in the world. Leicester City is a new experience and new challenge for me."
Fuchs is manager Nigel Pearson's first signing since the club completed a memorable escape from the clutches of relegation to secure their top-flight survival before the final day of the season. (Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Toby Davis)
